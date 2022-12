Jones will guard the road net Sunday against Florida, per Alison Lukan of Root Sports.

Jones is coming off a tough loss to the Canadiens in his last outing Tuesday, where he allowed four goals on just sixteen shots. The veteran netminder has allowed four or more goals in three of his last four starts despite a 3-1-0 record in that span. Jones will look to get back on track against a dangerous Panthers offense coming off a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.