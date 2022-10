Jones will guard the home crease against the Golden Knights on Saturday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Jones is coming off a strong Opening Night outing as he turned aside 26 of 27 shots in a 4-1 win over the Kings. Jones struggled last season with Philadelphia, going 12-18-3 with a 3.43 GAA and a.900 save percentage. He will face the Golden Knights who are 2-0-0 this season after defeating Chicago 1-0 on Thursday.