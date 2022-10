Jones will guard the road goal Sunday afternoon against Chicago, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Jones will get his fourth start of the season after Philipp Grubauer (lower body) was injured Friday. He made one save in relief and picked up the win against Colorado that night. Jones has a 2-1-1 record this season. Chicago has won two straight contests, including a 4-3 OT victory over Detroit on Friday.