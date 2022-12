Jones was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, according to Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times, indicating he will be in the road crease against Carolina.

Jones has won six of his last seven decisions, including a brutal 9-8 win over LA in which he stopped only 27 shots. Overall, the netminder is 13-5-2 with a 2.95 GAA and an .888 save percentage. He will take on the Hurricanes, who are averaging only 2.89 goals per game this season.