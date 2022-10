Jones will be in goal Thursday versus Los Angeles, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Jones is getting work in the second half of a back-to-back. The Kraken suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim on Wednesday with Philipp Grubauer in net. Jones had a 3.42 GAA and .900 save percentage in 35 games with Philadelphia last season. There was a time when he was a solid starting goaltender, but that was several years ago and at this point a resurgence from him seems unlikely.