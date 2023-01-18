Jones will guard the road goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Jones will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer took the loss Monday versus the Lightning. Jones was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for posting three wins, including two shutouts, in three appearances last week. He'll have a tough task ahead of him Tuesday against the Oilers, who will get Evander Kane (wrist) back from an extended absence.