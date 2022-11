Jones was the first netminder off the ice Wednesday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports, indicating he will defend the home crease against San Jose.

Jones will be making his eight straight start in goal, as he has gone 5-1-1, allowing only 11 goals on 194 shots. Overall, Jones is 9-4-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He will take on the Sharks, who are averaging 2.90 goals per game, 23rd best in the NHL.