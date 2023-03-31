Jones stopped 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Jones picked up his first win since Feb. 28 with a strong outing, albeit against a weaker opponent. The lone goal against him came late in the second period after the Kraken failed to clear their zone. Jones is up to 25-12-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. The Kraken's next game is a much tougher one Saturday versus the Kings, though it's unclear which one of Jones or Philipp Grubauer will get the start.