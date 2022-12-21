Jones stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Jones kept the Blues off the board for the first two periods. He bent a bit in the third, allowing both goals in a span of 4:55, but the Kraken were able to fend off the threat. Jones has allowed two goals in each of his last two starts -- he appears to be settling down a bit after an unsteady end to November. He improved to 14-5-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 22 contests. Neither Jones nor Philipp Grubauer have set themselves ahead of each other, so they'll likely continue to split the workload in a fairly indiscernible pattern.