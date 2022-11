Jones stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

The lone tally against Jones was scored by Filip Forsberg on a breakaway, so that's a forgivable blip in an otherwise strong outing. Jones has allowed just four goals over his last four games, all wins. He's up to 7-3-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. The Kraken's next game is Friday against the Wild.