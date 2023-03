Jones stopped 10-of-13 shots in relief Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Edmonton.

Philip Grubauer left the game in the middle of the second with a non-COVID illness that came on during the game. Jones gave up goals to Zach Hyman, Evander Kane and Connor McDavid and was saddled with the loss. He has struggled since the end of January (1-6-0 in seven starts; nine appearances). Jones has surrendered 32 goals in those nine appearances.