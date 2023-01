Jones made 26 saves in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

The only goal that got past him was a John Tavares' tip-in on the power play in the second period. Jones has rung up three straight wins over strong teams -- the Isles, Oilers and Leafs. He's 17-5-3 for the surprising Kraken, who continue to sit in a playoff spot in the Pacific Division, ahead of both the Flames and Oilers.