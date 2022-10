Jones surrendered five goals on 27 shots as the Kraken allowed the Blackhawks to rally and earn a 5-4 victory.

Jones, who made one save to earn career win No. 200 Friday, was staked a two-goal lead seven minutes into the first period Sunday. The 32-year-old netminder couldn't hold it. Jones yielded two third-period goals, suffering his second loss of the season. Jones has registered save percentages of .857 or lower in three of his four starts.