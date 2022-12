Jones made 32 saves during a 6-5 shootout loss to the host Canucks on Thursday.

Making consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 27-29, Jones yielded three third-period goals as the Canucks rallied from deficits of 3-1, 4-2 and 5-3 to snap the Kraken's two-game winning streak. The 32-year-old netminder was coming off a 22-save win over the Blues on Tuesday. Jones, who stopped just one of three shootout attempts versus the Canucks, enters the holiday break with a 14-5-3 mark.