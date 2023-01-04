Jones allowed two goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Considering the Oilers beat the Kraken 7-2 last Friday, this was a big turn-around in results. Jones made a relief appearance in that contest, but he's now started two in a row, winning both with just three goals allowed on 53 shots. The 32-year-old is up to 16-5-3 with a 2.92 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 26 appearances. He's got more momentum than Philipp Grubauer, but Jones would line up for a tough start Thursday in Toronto if he gets the nod for a third straight game.