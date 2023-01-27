Jones was the first goaltender off the ice Friday and will defend the home goal versus Calgary, Scott Malome of Root Sports reports.

Jones had four straight 30-win seasons with San Jose but had fallen upon hard times in his last three seasons, winning a total of 44 contests with the Sharks and Flyers. But he has turned it around this season, going 23-6-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a lackluster .895 save percentage. Jones will face the Flames, who are averaging 3.08 goals per game, good for 19th overall in the NHL.