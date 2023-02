Jones will guard the road goal against the Islanders on Tuesday, Sound of Hockey reports.

Jones surrendered four goals on 37 shots in a 5-2 loss to Calgary on Jan. 27 during his last outing. He has a 23-7-3 record this season with a 2.82 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 35 appearances. The Islanders sit 25th in the league this year with 2.83 goals per game.