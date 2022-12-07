Jones gave up four goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

There wasn't much the Canadiens could do in the contest, but they made the most of their limited opportunities. It continues a worrying trend for Jones, who has allowed 21 goals over his last four outings. The Kraken's strong offense bailed him out the first three times, as this loss ended his five-game winning streak. The 32-year-old is down to 12-5-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 19 appearances. The Kraken begin a road trip versus the Capitals on Friday.