Jones allowed a goal on 21 shots in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Wild.

Jones gave up a tally late in the first period to Mats Zuccarello, and that was it for the low-event game. It's a tough way to see Jones lose his four-game winning streak, but he hasn't allowed more than two goals in five straight starts. The 32-year-old dropped to 7-4-1 while improving his GAA to 2.32 and save percentage to .910 through 12 appearances. Philipp Grubauer (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Friday and won't be back for at least another week, so Jones' run as the Kraken's unquestioned starting goalie should continue for a while longer.