Jones surrendered eight goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

In a game that had more momentum swings than a Newton's cradle, Jones managed to escape with a win. It was the first time a goalie has allowed eight goals and still won since Mike Vernon did it in 1991. The Kings tied the game on five of their eight tallies in the contest, though Jones made enough key saves to keep it from being worse. While he's won his last five starts, he's allowed 21 goals in that span. Jones is up to 12-4-2 with a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage after this contest. Given the shaky outing from Jones, it wouldn't be surprising to see Philipp Grubauer start Thursday at home versus the Capitals.