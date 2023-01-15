Jones stopped 22 of 27 shots in an 8-5 win against Chicago.
Seattle entered the third period with a 6-2 lead, but Jones surrendered three goals on 11 shots in the final 20 minutes to put a bit of undue pressure on the Kraken. Nevertheless, Jones recorded his seventh straight victory, pushing him up to 21-5-3 with a 2.76 GAA and .895 save percentage in 31 games this season. He recorded back-to-back shutouts in his previous two contests.
