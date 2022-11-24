Jones allowed five goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Jones had one of his worst starts of the season, but he was bolstered by the Kraken's franchise-best scoring output. This was his third straight win and his seventh victory in his last nine outings. Jones is up to 10-4-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 16 games. With Philipp Grubauer back from injury, Jones' run of eight straight starts will likely come to an end some time soon. The Kraken begin a three-game road trip in Vegas on Friday.