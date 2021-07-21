Appleton will be selected by Seattle from Winnipeg in Wednesday's Expansion Draft, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Appleton is coming off a career year in Winnipeg in which he set personal bests in games played (56), goals (12), assists (13) and average ice time (14:26), so it shouldn't come as a shock to see the Kraken snatching him up. With his new club, the 25-year-old winger likely projects as a third-line winger but could challenge for a spot in the top-six depending on who will be joining him in Seattle.