Marchment (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Winnipeg, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Marchment sustained a lower-body injury during Monday's loss to the Flyers and was unavailable against the Capitals on Tuesday. He was on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, but the Kraken want to see how he fares leading up to puck drop before determining his status. If Marchment is forced to miss a second consecutive game, Ben Meyers would likely remain in the lineup.