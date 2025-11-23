Marchment scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, doled out four hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Marchment opened the scoring with an unassisted tally at 1:24 of the second period. He also set up linemate Matty Beniers' game-tying goal in the third. That helper was the 200th point of Marchment's career. With a goal and five helpers over his last five games, the 30-year-old winger looks to have finally found some chemistry in the Kraken's lineup, and it's on a line with Beniers and Jordan Eberle. Marchment is up to two goals, 11 points, 31 shots on net, 29 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 20 appearances this season. He's on track to reach the 40-point mark for the fourth time in five years, but he can be streaky on offense.