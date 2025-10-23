Kraken's Mason Marchment: Good to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchment (lower body) is set to return Thursday versus Winnipeg.
Marchment missed Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Washington because of the injury. He has a goal and four points in six appearances this season. Marchment is projected to serve on the second line alongside Chandler Stephenson and Eeli Tolvanen against the Jets. Ben Meyers is expected to be a healthy scratch after playing Tuesday.
