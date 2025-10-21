Kraken's Mason Marchment: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchment (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Washington on Tuesday.
Marchment is day-to-day after getting hurt in Monday's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia. He has produced one goal, three assists, nine shots on net, three blocked shots and eight hits across six outings this season. Ben Meyers will replace Marchment in Tuesday's lineup.
