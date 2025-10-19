default-cbs-image
Marchment had two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.

He has three assists in his last two games. Marchment is off to a strong start this season. His four points (one goal, three assists) in five games put him on an unsustainable pace, but there's plenty of room for Marchment to get close to his career mark (53 points; 2023-24).

