Kraken's Mason Marchment: Off to great start this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchment had two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.
He has three assists in his last two games. Marchment is off to a strong start this season. His four points (one goal, three assists) in five games put him on an unsustainable pace, but there's plenty of room for Marchment to get close to his career mark (53 points; 2023-24).
More News
-
Kraken's Mason Marchment: Puts away first goal with new team•
-
Kraken's Mason Marchment: Back at practice•
-
Kraken's Mason Marchment: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Kraken's Mason Marchment: Dealing with illness•
-
Kraken's Mason Marchment: Traded for picks•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Supplies power-play assist•