Marchment notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Marchment ended a six-game point drought with his second two-assist effort of the season. The 30-year-old winger is up to seven points, 23 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 outings, primarily in a top-six role. He seemed to click with Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers in this contest, and getting that trio going more consistently would be beneficial for the Kraken's offense as a whole.