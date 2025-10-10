Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Marchment tallied on a set-up from Brandon Montour at 3:50 of the second period. That goal was the game-winner, and it was Marchment's first as a member of the Kraken following an offseason trade from the Stars. While the supporting cast in Seattle isn't as strong as the one in Dallas, Marchment figures to be a regular in the middle six as well as on the power play. He has 20-goal, 50-point potential and chips in decent marks in hits and PIM, which gives him fantasy appeal in banger formats.