Marchment recorded an assist on the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Marchment provided the secondary helper on Jaden Schwartz's game-winning goal with less than two and a half minutes to go in the final period. Overall, the 30-year-old Marchment has eight assists, nine points, 28 shots on goal and 25 hits through 19 games this season. While his one goal and sub-four shooting percentage have been discouraging, he has four assists in as many games and appears to be settling into his role with the Kraken. After scoring 22 goals in each of the past two seasons with the Dallas Stars, Marchment will need to begin finding the back of the net to reach the 47-point line, which he has hit in three of the last four seasons. Be patient with Seattle's top-line left winger in fantasy, as history favors smoother seas ahead for Marchment.