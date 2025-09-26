Marchment (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Canucks, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Marchment exited Thursday's practice session early due to an illness, and the issue will force him to miss at least one preseason game. However, it seems unlikely that his absence will threaten his availability for the start of the regular season, and his next opportunity to suit up during the preseason will be Monday against Calgary.