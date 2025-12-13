Marchment scored a pair of goals on six shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Marchment did his part to keep the Kraken competitive, but they came up short late in the third period. This performance snapped a six-game skid for the winger, who missed one contest due to an undisclosed injury in that span. On the season, Marchment has four goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 27 appearances. He's a streaky power winger, but he can do better than he has so far in 2025-26.