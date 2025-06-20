Marchment was acquired by Seattle from Dallas on Thursday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round selection.

Marchment had 22 goals and 47 points in 62 regular-season appearances with the Stars in 2024-25. He wasn't as productive in the 2025 playoffs, providing a goal and five points across 18 outings. Marchment will be entering the final season of his four-year, $18 million contract in 2025-26, and Dallas is in a tough situation from a cap perspective, so that was the squad's motivation for this trade. Meanwhile, Seattle finished 16th in goals per game with 2.99 last season, so getting a capable middle-six forward will provide the Kraken with some much-needed help.