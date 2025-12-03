Marchment (undisclosed) won't join the Kraken for Thursday's game in Edmonton, per Sound of Hockey on Wednesday.

Marchment won't travel with the team, but the road trip is just one game, so he might still return Saturday versus Detroit. The 30-year-old has two goals and 11 points in 23 appearances this season. Jani Nyman is projected to draw into the lineup Thursday due to Marchment's absence.