Murray turned aside 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Washington, with the Capitals' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Making his first appearance of the season on the second night of a back-to-back for the Kraken, Murray wasn't particularly sharp as he got clean looks at two of the long-range shots that beat him. Seattle is carrying three goalies to begin the year, and while Joey Daccord is locked into the No. 1 spot, Murray could wind up with the No. 2 spot if he out-plays Philipp Grubauer -- although Tuesday's effort didn't make a strong case for him to move up the depth chart.