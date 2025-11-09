default-cbs-image
Murray will patrol the blue paint Sunday in Dallas, per the NHL media site.

Murray will draw the start in the second half of Seattle's back-to-back set after Philipp Grubauer was in net during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis. The 31-year-old Murray has made two appearances this season, stopping a combined 32 of 36 shots, but he has yet to find the win column. The Stars also played Saturday, picking up a 5-4 win in Nashville. Dallas has generated 3.00 goals per game in 2025-26, which ranks 18th in the NHL.

