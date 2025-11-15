Kraken's Matt Murray: First off ice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray will patrol the home crease versus San Jose on Saturday, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.
Murray has played well for the Kraken in a limited role. He is 0-2-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .926 save percentage in four appearances this season. The Sharks are averaging 3.06 goals per game, a huge increase from last season, when they were 32nd in the NHL, averaging only 2.54 goals per contest.
