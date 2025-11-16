Murray (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Sharks.

Murray sustained the injury on the Sharks' first goal, a power-play tally by Alexander Wennberg. This puts the Kraken's goalie depth in danger, as Joey Daccord (upper body) is still working his way back from a stint on injured reserve. Murray's status should be updated in the coming days, but if his injury is bad enough, he may find himself on IR.