Murray allowed a goal on three shots in relief of Joey Daccord in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

Murray came in after Daccord allowed a shorthanded goal to Ty Dellandrea. The first shot Murray faced was right after Tyler Toffoli exited the penalty box at the conclusion of a Kraken power play, and Toffoli was able to convert for the goal. This was Murray's second appearance with the Kraken, and he's allowed four goals on 36 shots so far. The 31-year-old is battling with Philipp Grubauer for backup duties, but Daccord's heavy workload has left little opportunity for the other two goalies to get time. One of Murray or Grubauer should be expected to start either Saturday in St. Louis or Sunday in Dallas.