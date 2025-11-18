Murray (lower body) is expected to be out of action for about six weeks, the team announced Tuesday. He has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Seattle activated Joey Daccord (upper body) from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against Detroit, which vaults him back into the No. 1 position on the depth chart. Once Murray is healthy, he could compete with Philipp Grubauer for spare starts again. The 31-year-old Murray has gone 0-2-1 while allowing eight goals on 102 shots across five appearances this season.