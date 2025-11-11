Murray was the first goaltender off at morning skate, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network, which indicates he will draw the start at home against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Murray turned in a respectable showing Sunday against Dallas, stopping 23 of 25 shots, but his team provided him with just one goal en route to a 2-1 loss. If Murray continues to perform admirably, he could be the de facto No. 1 option over Philipp Grubauer while Joey Daccord is on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. The Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss in Edmonton on Monday, so the Kraken have the rest advantage Tuesday.