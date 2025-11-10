Murray stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Murray was beaten twice in the first period, but even though he looked solid the rest of the way, he was unable to pick up his first win of the season. The 31-year-old goaltender has gone 0-2-0 with a 2.72 GAA and .900 save percentage in three appearances this season. However, as the backup behind Philipp Grubauer while Joey Daccord (upper body) is on the shelf, Murray isn't expected to see a lot of playing time any time soon.