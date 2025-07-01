Murray signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Seattle on Tuesday.

Murray posted a 10-5-4 record with a 1.72 GAA and a .934 save percentage across 21 outings with AHL Toronto in 2024-25. The 31-year-old netminder only appeared in three regular-season contests with AHL Toronto in 2023-24 due to bilateral hip surgery. Murray might start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors because Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer are ahead of him on the Seattle depth chart.