Wood was traded to the Kraken from the Predators in exchange for Shane Wright on Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

After generating 30 points in 71 regular-season appearances last year, Wood recorded a goal, two assists, 12 hits, six blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 14:03 of ice time across his first 14 appearances of the 2026-27 campaign. He's slated to become a restricted free agent over the summer, and it's possible that he's able to reach an agreement with the Kraken following Sunday's trade.