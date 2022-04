Beniers notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Make it points in eight of nine games to open the 19-year-old's NHL career. Beniers had the secondary helper on an Adam Larsson tally in the first period. The 19-year-old Beniers is up to three goals, five assists, 16 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in his late-season audition.