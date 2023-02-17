Beniers scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Beniers entered Thursday on a 10-game point drought. He snapped that by setting up Justin Schultz for a power-play goal in the second period, and he added a breakaway tally after intercepting a pass in the third. It's not uncommon to see rookies have ups and downs, and Beniers has often been very effective when he has his scoring touch. For the season, he's at 18 goals, 20 helpers, 100 shots on net, 64 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 53 appearances.