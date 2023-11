Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Beniers tallied at 11:35 of the second period to earn his first goal of the campaign. The 21-year-old center led all Kraken forwards with 21:08 of ice time Thursday, the fifth time this season he's exceeded 20 minutes. He's collected four points over his last three games, and he has a goal, six helpers, 25 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 14 appearances.