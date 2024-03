Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

A shot deflected off multiple players, including Beniers, before the puck landed on the doorstep of the goal. Beniers was the first to get to it, tapping it in over a defender's stick. The 21-year-old has four points over his last seven outings and is up to 10 goals, 28 points (eight on the power play), 111 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 63 contests overall.