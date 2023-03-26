Beniers scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

With the tally, Beniers reached the 20-goal and 50-point marks. He's the first rookie in the league to reach the latter level. It's been a bit of a challenging March for the 20-year-old -- he has eight points over 12 games this month, but he's been known to pick up offense in bursts this season.